Cone unsure of draft pick

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is on the lookout for a rookie who will fit its style of play in the coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft next month.

Kings coach Tim Cone said he has no specific name in mind but told Daily Tribune that he wants someone willing to play within the Ginebra system.

“Not sure yet. We haven’t finished our preparation for that yet. But at this point, we just want to get somebody that’s gonna come in and help us no matter the position,” Cone said.

The Kings had a painful semifinal exit in the Philippine Cup as they bowed to eventual champion Meralco in seven games.

Ginebra struggled with injury woes throughout the season-ending conference adding to already sidelined forwards Aljon Mariano (ankle) and Jeremiah Gray (knee). It missed top guard Scottie Thompson in its first six games due to back issues before losing Jamie Malonzo midway through the tournament due to a calf injury.

While Malonzo will still be out for at least five months, Gray and Mariano might return in time for the 49th season-opening conference Governors’ Cup set in August.

This scenario would give Cone a complete lineup, making his draft options more of picking good system players.

“We feel once we get everybody back, we get all of our injured players back and people playing. Scottie is playing at a high level. Jamie back, Jeremiah, Aljon Mariano we’re a complete team,” Cone said.

“(So) it’s really just gonna be a guy that can come in and contribute.”

Ginebra tapped versatile winger Ralph Cu in the second round after NorthPort took its first pick.