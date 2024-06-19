Comelec OKs posting of CoCs, CoNAs on website

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc approved on Wednesday the proposal to publish certificates of candidacy (COCs) and certificates of nomination and acceptance (CoNAs) on its website.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin M. Garcia announced the decision, which was supported in principle by the commission in a memorandum dated 14 June.

“We have approved in principle our proposal to publish the CoCs and CoNAs on the Comelec website,” Garcia said in an interview.

He said the Comelec law department, in collaboration with the information technology department, has been tasked to formulate a policy ensuring compliance with the privacy rights of candidates.

Garcia said the initiative aims to enhance election transparency by providing an easily accessible platform for election stakeholders and the public to review the CoCs.

“It’s about transparency. So that our citizens are not surprised by the candidacy of individuals. Or perhaps there are candidates wanted by the law, convicted candidates, non-citizens, or those not of legal age,” Garcia explained.

“This is a way to provide accurate information to our citizens in choosing the right leader,” he added.

The filing of CoCs and CoNAs is scheduled from 1 to 8 October. Additionally, Garcia said they are proposing to the en banc the posting of candidates’ statements of contributions and expenditures (SoCEs) on the Comelec website.

“Our constituents should know who donated, how much was spent, where the funds came from, who received them, and how candidates allocated their expenditures,” Garcia pointed out. “Releasing this information on the Comelec website would significantly enhance transparency, especially during elections.”