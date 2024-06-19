The first-ever Chicken Flavor Fest hits McDonald’s stores nationwide where everybody’s favorite Chicken McNuggets can now be enjoyed with three new delicious sauce options — Classic Ranch, Fiery Aioli and Sweet Chili Plum. Chicken lovers will also get a thrill when they dive into the subtle flavor notes of the all-new Black Pepper McChicken sandwich! Savory and creamy, punctuated with notes of delicious pepper, enjoy this new take on the chicken sandwich.

As part of the taste transformation, each Chicken Flavor Fest product is best paired with a refreshing glass of Lipton Cool Berry Iced Tea. Fruity, lively and bursting with the flavors of summer berries, Lipton Cool Berry Iced Tea will be available to complete every Chicken Flavor Fest meal.