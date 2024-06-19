Cebu eyed for Jerusalem defense

The first defense of World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem might end up being staged in the Philippines.

American dealmaker Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE that he will be traveling to the country anytime to find a deal in place.

Boxing hotbed Cebu is the targeted venue of the Philippines’ lone world champion.

Jerusalem had won the WBC 105-lb crown last March in Nagoya and is currently in training mode in Japan in anticipation of a tough initial defense.

Co-promoted by a Japanese group and Filipino JC Mananquil, Jerusalem is in his second tenure as world titleholder after a whirlwind reign last year.

While Manila is the obvious choice to hold a world title fight, Cebu has something that no other major city could offer.

Cebu fight fans are known to be passionate about the sport and their deep interest translates to solid ticket revenues, something Manila is notoriously poor at.

Meanwhile, it is green and goes for two world title matches scheduled in late-July.

First to shoot for a world crown is top-rated bantamweight Vincent Astrolabio, who challenges Junto Nakatani on the 20th in Tokyo.

Eight days later in Otsu City, a short drive from Kyoto, Pedro Taduran shoots for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight plum of Ginjiro Shigeoka on the 28th.