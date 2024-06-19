Brahmans rule UCAL Esports tilt

The University of Batangas Brahmans became the first UCAL (Universities and Colleges Athletic League) Esports champions after beating Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas Pirates in a thrilling best-of-five series held recently at the LPU-Manila Esports Arena.

UB’s gripping 3-2 series win in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event capped its dominance in the seven-school tournament held for the first time since the league was established eight years ago.

Composed of Marc Emmanuel Salazar, Benj Emmanuel Cortiñas, Aaron Joshua Cabauatan and Ben Angelo Panganiban, the Brahmans swept the single round eliminations before also outclassing the Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas in their best-of-three semis series.

Other members of the UB team were Knoll Cedric A. Duag, Dominic Malvin Perez and Bien Paulo Laylo.

The LPU-B Pirates made it to the final of the event presented by PG Flex Linoleum by beating Manila Central University, 2-1.

PCU-D finished third after outwitting MCU.

Other schools which took part in the event were Centro Escolar University, Philippine Women’s University and Diliman College.