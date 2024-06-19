Bong Go provides support to thousands of indigents in Banaybanay

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended additional support to struggling residents in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, during his visit on Tuesday, 18 June. His visit coincided with the week-long celebration of their 55th Araw ng Banaybanay and Banayan Festival.

Emphasizing the importance of uplifting the lives of fellow Mindanaoans, Go underscored his commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of Filipinos at the grassroots level, aiming to foster a safer and healthier future for them.

During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential support items to a total of 4,750 residents during relief activities held at the town’s municipal covered court and Manuel B. Guinez High School Gymnasium. These items included food packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, facemasks, vitamins, and bags. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes.

In partnership with national agencies and local government, financial aid was also disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Senator Go commended the efforts of local leaders whom he collaborated with to extend support to needy sectors including Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang and Mayor Ian Larcia, among others.

“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Additionally, as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. These are designed to facilitate access to government medical assistance by integrating all relevant agencies under one roof, specifically aimed at helping indigent Filipinos.

The Malasakit Centers program, which Go championed, has successfully established 165 Malasakit centers nationwide and assisted more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

“Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba’t ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot,” cited Go.

“Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot,” he added.

Go is also advocating for expanding access to primary medical services through the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units and DOH, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including 14 in the province.

The DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, is the primary implementing agency that identifies the strategic locations for these centers.

In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has actively facilitated various development projects across Davao Oriental. In Banaybanay, his initiatives include the rehabilitation of local roads, the construction of multipurpose buildings, installation of street lighting systems, and enhancements to the town's drainage system.

Throughout the province, Go supported the construction of several key projects in Mati City, such as the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the renovation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the establishment of a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. His efforts also include the rehabilitation of roads in Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; and the installation of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay.

Additionally, Go has been instrumental in implementing flood mitigation structures and drainage system rehabilitations in various towns, along with the construction of a new slaughterhouse in San Isidro.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to his Mindanao roots, stating, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."

On the same day, Go extended assistance to displaced workers and inspected the Super Health Center in Tarragona town. He also joined local leaders in celebration of Araw ng Tarragona.