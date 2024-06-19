BI intercepts U.S. sex offender

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested a 59-year-old American sex offender attempting to re-enter the Philippines illegally.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the foreigner as Kent Thomas Kuszajewski, who was believed to arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on 12 June from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, using a US passport under the alias Blade Tyler.

However, a check against the BI blacklist revealed his true identity and criminal history.

“Kuszajewski was previously deported from the Philippines in 2015 for being a registered sex offender,” Tansingco said. “He also attempted re-entry in 2021 via Mactan airport using the name Alex Stevens, but was again denied entry.”

Authorities believe Kuszajewski may possess additional passports and aliases.

“Under the Immigration Act, foreigners convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude are barred from entering the country,” Tansingco explained. Kuszajewski was denied entry and placed on the first available flight back to Vietnam.

According to BI records, Kuszajewski was arrested in Bacolod City in 2015 for violating probation stemming from a third-degree sexual conduct conviction. He served four years in prison but fled the US after violating his parole terms.

“We are deeply concerned about Kuszajewski’s activities in the Philippines,” Tansingco said. “His repeated attempts to enter using aliases demonstrate his criminal intent.”