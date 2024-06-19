AMBASSADOR ILAN FLUSS: 'We're at war with Terror'

Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, has taken center stage for his country in a series of comprehensive interviews on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital shows “Straight Talk” and “Usapang OFW.” The interviews spanned various topics, from the ongoing conflict with Hamas to Israel’s partnership with the Philippines in defense and the emotional commemoration of an OFW who perished during the 7 October attack. Here follows a look at the key discussions and insights from His Excellency, Ambassador Fluss, during his many interactions with the newspaper.

In the first interview, held on 24 October 2023, Ambassador Fluss vehemently criticized the United Nations for its perceived bias against Israel. He was unequivocal in dismissing the UN Security Council’s call for a “humanitarian pause” in Israel’s military actions against Hamas, comparing the situation to the US-led war in Afghanistan post-9/11.

“We’re in a war against Hamas, which is like the war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks against the United States,” Fluss stated. He expressed frustration over what he described as the UN’s longstanding anti-Israel stance, noting, “Israel, as the lone Jewish state in the UN, is ranged against an automatic majority of countries that support the Palestinian initiatives.”

Fluss emphasized Israel’s efforts to minimize civilian casualties despite the intense conflict, stating, “Our objective in this war is to ensure that Hamas will no longer be able to attack Israel like it did. We will remove their capability in a war that is solely against Hamas and not the Palestinians.”

In a poignant moment during his interview on 6 November 2023, Ambassador Fluss paid tribute to Angelyn Aguirre, a Filipino caregiver who lost her life while protecting her Israeli employer during the 7 October Hamas attack. Fluss visited Aguirre’s family in Binmaley, Pangasinan, offering condolences and recognizing her bravery.

“I heard stories about Angelyn from her family and friends. She was a caring and loving person. May her memory be blessed,” Fluss said. Aguirre’s inclusion in the Victims of Terror list underscores the deep impact of her sacrifice and the shared grief between Israel and the Philippines over the loss of innocent lives.

On 22 February 2024, Fluss highlighted the robust defense relationship between Israel and the Philippines during the “Straight Talk” program. He expressed optimism about the potential partnership under the AFP’s Horizon 3 program, which aims to enhance the Philippines’ defense capabilities.

“Israel looks forward to partnering with the Philippines for Horizon 3,” Fluss said, underscoring Israel’s commitment to providing advanced defense technologies. He cited Israel’s proven track record in supplying the AFP and other security forces with reliable systems, crucial for the archipelagic defense strategy of the Philippines.

The 20 March 2024 DAILY TRIBUNE interview saw Fluss reiterating Israel’s stance on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). He accused some officials and personnel of the agency of complicity with Hamas, citing evidence of UNRWA facilities being used by the militant group.

“UNRWA was used and totally infiltrated by Hamas,” Fluss declared. He called for significant reforms within the UN, advocating for alternative organizations to assume UNRWA’s responsibilities in Gaza. “We are calling to replace the head of UNRWA, to totally reform and change the organization,” he said.

In the same interview, Fluss painted a picture of resilience and normalcy in Israel, despite the ongoing conflict. He assured that major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem remained safe and open to tourists.

“Even if Israel is at war, it is open, and people can travel. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, all other cities are back to normal,” Fluss said. He highlighted the influx of Filipino tourists and volunteers, emphasizing the importance of international support for Israel’s stability and security.

The ambassador also addressed the plight of the hostages held by Hamas, revealing that at least 30 out of 134 hostages had died. He described the harrowing conditions faced by the captives, particularly women, and reaffirmed Israel’s determination to secure their release.

In the most recent discussion on 16 June 2024, Fluss delved into the controversial negotiations with Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages. Fluss acknowledged the complexity of negotiating with a terrorist organization but underscored the moral imperative to save lives.

“That’s the dilemma. But we have to remember that we have hostages, and our responsibility is to bring those hostages back alive,” he stated. Fluss also spoke about international proposals to establish a new governing body in Gaza to prevent Hamas from regrouping and continuing its attacks on Israel.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss’ interviews with Daily Tribune have provided a multifaceted view of Israel’s current challenges and its relationship with the Philippines.

From addressing humanitarian concerns and defense cooperation to the contentious issues surrounding the UN and Gaza, Fluss has consistently highlighted Israel’s determination to defend its sovereignty while fostering international alliances and honoring shared sacrifices.

Fluss’ insights have reflected the enduring complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the strong ties between Israel and the Philippines.