Advocacy foundation launches flu vaccinations

As the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the start of the wet season, the Department of Health (DoH) is closely monitoring influenza-like illnesses (ILI) cases, which are expected to rise during this period.

To address this seasonal health concern, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corporation (DigiPlus), recently held a medical mission program in Rizal province.

The foundation provided free flu vaccinations to 550 residents of Barangay Sta. Cruz in Antipolo City. Flu vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of serious complications, hospitalization, and even death from influenza, especially for those with compromised immune systems. Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses.

"We conduct vaccination programs in various parts of the country to supplement the DoH's efforts in controlling the spread of diseases and to improve the overall quality of life in communities," said Andy Tsui, DigiPlus president and BingoPlus Foundation chairperson.

Furthermore, ArenaPlus, DigiPlus's 24/7 sports betting app, supported the SK Sta. Cruz Palarong Pambarangay in the same barangay, sponsoring the opening of its basketball league.

These initiatives align with BingoPlus Foundation's advocacy program, "Bingo sa Kalusugan," which aims to deliver accessible healthcare and sports programs to communities.