7 Angeles minors rescued from trafficking

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — The Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office (ACSWDO), the Regional Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Group 3, and PRO3 Camp Olivas rescued seven minors from two alleged pimps in Barangay Pampang of this city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., the rescue team rescued the seven minors inside the premises of Block 4, Lot 4, Paran Garden Village, Barangay Pampang, Angeles City on Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

Lazatin said that the minors include teenagers from Barangay Pulungbulu, Barangay Cutcut, Barangay Sta. Teresita, and Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac, Pampanga.

Charges for violation of RA 9208, known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, are being readied against the two pimps identified as 16-year-old Ash, a resident of Barangay Cutud, and Lia, a female resident of Barangay Pulungbulu.

Medical personnel of the Child Protection Unit of the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, headed by Dr. Froilan Canlas, conducted the medico legal of the said minors.

The seven rescued minors are now in the care of the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Mayor Lazatin assured the protection of minors and enforces policies that will contain trafficking in persons especially women and children.