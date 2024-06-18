Zamora announces new guidelines for 'Wattah Wattah' celebration

In preparation for the much-anticipated Wattah Wattah San Juan Festival on 24 June 2024, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora announced on Tuesday the new guidelines with water conservation during the festivities.

The event started after the ceremonial turnover of an image of St. John the Baptist to San Juan City Hall by the St. John the Baptist Parish Priest, Fr. Mike Kalaw, highlighting the religious, historical, and cultural significance of the festival.

However, Zamora also underscored that while the tradition continues, the city remains to be one of the country’s efforts in water conservation.

In response to the current water situation in the Philippines, as outlined in Executive Order No. FMZ-173, the city will implement several measures to ensure that the traditional “Basaan,” or dousing of water, is conducted responsibly. These measures come in the wake of recent weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration indicating a shift from El Niño to ENSO-neutral conditions, with a possible transition to La Niña by the third quarter of 2024.

One of the guidelines Zamora announced is the limitation on fire trucks at the festival parade. Only three fire trucks will be permitted to participate in the Basaan parade. These must be official San Juan fire trucks registered with the 2024 Wattah Wattah Festival Organizing Committee. Previous Wattah Wattah celebrations had around 50 fire trucks joining the water dousing tradition.

The parade route has been pre-determined, and citizens are encouraged to view the parade from this route and actively participate in the festivities. The traditional Basaan will only be allowed from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM on 24 June 2024, ensuring that water usage is minimized.

A dedicated enforcement team composed of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Traffic and Parking Management Office, Public Order and Safety Office, Task Force Disiplina, and all Barangay Officials will be responsible for strictly implementing these guidelines during the festival.

Zamora also advised those who will ply through the city on 24 June from 7:00 AM to 12:00 NN that there is a possibility that they will get doused with water.

An existing ordinance penalizing those who will use dirty water, water bombs, those who will shake vehicles, and openly force and enter PUVs and private cars to douse drivers and passengers with water will be strictly enforced.

These protocols are set to ensure that both residents and visitors are well-informed about the measures in place for a safe and joyous celebration.

The Wattah Wattah San Juan Festival is extra special this year with the inclusion of the Santong Tao Floats and the image of St. John the Baptist in the parade. Priests from the church will also be joining the parade to bless our people with holy water along the parade route in what the city calls “Basbasan sa Makabagong San Juan.”