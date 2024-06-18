Vivant and Ayala Land team up for biodiversity project in Cebu

Cebu-based Vivant Corporation (VVT), a publicly-listed energy and water firm, has forged a partnership with Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) to launch the Kan-Irag Ecosystem Biodiversity Project.

The agreement, inked in May 2024, aims to sustain and preserve the biodiversity near the Mt. Kan-irag protected zone in Cebu City.

Situated in Brgy. Malubog, Cebu City, the nearly 10-hectare site is part of Ayala Land’s landbank and is located just outside the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL), a protected area designated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Vivant Foundation, Inc. (VFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Vivant, will lead the implementation of this initiative. Employees from both Vivant and Ayala Land will engage in activities such as afforestation, restoration, and enhancement of the Kan-Irag Carbon Forest.

“In the past, Vivant donated to third parties for reforestation programs. We’d plant some seedlings, take pictures and never see the site again. With this project, we want everyone at Vivant to contribute to every part of promoting biodiversity year-round to promote a better understanding of the hard work of ecological conservation and to be committed to one larger area where we can see the literal growth that happens throughout the years,” said Shem Jose W. Garcia, VFI executive director.

“At Vivant, we create solutions for our changing world, so it was important that this be more than a reforestation project. Even before the MOU signing, we engaged the University of San Carlos to conduct a study and plan that not only promotes endemic species but removes invasive species. We’ve also relied on the experience of our partners in Ayala Land and learned from the biodiversity projects they’ve implemented over the years."

Garcia added that Vivant has collaborated with the University of San Carlos to create a plan that promotes endemic species and removes invasive ones, utilizing Ayala Land’s expertise in biodiversity projects.

ALI’s Head of Sustainability, Anna Maria Gonzales, noted, “Kan-Irag is one of our seven carbon forest projects in the Philippines. Aside from being carbon sinks or places that will remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, these projects also play a significant role in protecting and enhancing Cebu’s unique biodiversity."

"The twin interventions of expanding forests and biodiversity protection will be our planet’s and the country’s protection against the more severe effects of global warming and climate change. We are very grateful to Vivant for being one of the first to partner with us in this journey and we look forward to similar collaborations in other parts of the Philippines.”

This partnership showcases how companies with a shared commitment to sustainability can work together to achieve environmental and biodiversity goals.

About Vivant Corporation:

Vivant Corporation (VVT) is a publicly listed holding company registered with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Vivant has investments in various companies engaged in electric power generation (renewable and non-renewable energy), electric power distribution, and retail electricity business. Most recently, Vivant has entered the water industry arm, with a diversified portfolio in the areas of bulk water supply, wastewater treatment and water distribution.

About Vivant Foundation:

Vivant Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Vivant Corporation, is a non-profit organization that aims to lead Filipinos to a sustainable future through programs that create impact and promote innovation, adaptability, and resiliency in the communities it serves. For more information about Vivant Foundation and their environmental initiatives, visit www.vivantfoundation.org.

About Ayala Land Inc.:

Ayala Land Inc. is the largest property developer in the Philippines, with more than 11,000 hectares of land bank and a solid track record in developing large-scale, integrated mixed-use, and sustainable estates. With a footprint spanning 52 estates nationwide, Ayala Land has a diverse real estate portfolio composed of residential, office, commercial, and industrial properties for sale, as well as properties for lease, such as shopping centers, offices, hotels, resorts, warehouses, co-living, and co-working spaces. Additionally, Ayala Land is engaged in construction, property management, and other property-related investments.

Building on the success of the Makati Central Business District (MCBD), Ayala Alabang, Cebu Park District, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and Nuvali, Ayala Land adheres to globally recognized sustainability standards and practices. Inspired by its vision of “enhancing land and enriching lives for more Filipinos,” Ayala Land is committed to delivering high-quality products and services that generate long-term value for all stakeholders.