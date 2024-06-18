US stocks edge higher after lackluster retail sales data

Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday as traders weighed a lackluster US retail sales report and awaited a Senate appearance from the Boeing CEO.

US retail sales rose 0.1 percent in May from April, below expectations.

While the report painted a disappointing picture of consumer demand, investors have hoped a slower economy will translate into an easing from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 38,879.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,482.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 17,855.11.

Among individual companies, Boeing fell 1.3 percent ahead of a Senate hearing in which Chief Executive Dave Calhoun is expected to face tough questioning over the company's safety record.

The Senate committee released new testimony from company whistleblowers over Boeing's quality control policies and restrictions on using damaged parts in aircraft production.