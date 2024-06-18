Trafficked Pinoy returns from Myanmar nightmare

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday reported the repatriation of a Filipino man who was lured into forced labor in Myanmar.

The victim — whose identity was withheld — initially claimed to be traveling to Macau for a short visit to see his sister, according to the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section.

However, investigators discovered he was recruited online through a Facebook group for Filipinos in Macau.

Reports said that a Filipino contact convinced him to pose as a tourist and arranged his travel from Macau to Bangkok, funded by a Chinese company and upon arrival in Bangkok, he was taken by boat to Myanmar.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco revealed the man endured physical torture, including electric shocks, food deprivation and forced labor without pay during his initial six months in Myanmar.

He was later transferred to another company where the physical abuse ceased, but he was forced to work 16-hour days. In a desperate attempt to escape, he assaulted a colleague and was fired. Using his own funds, he traveled by boat from Myanmar back to Bangkok.

“This case serves as a stark warning to Filipinos considering illegitimate job offers abroad,” Tansingco said.

“Avoid seemingly convenient shortcuts that can be dangerous. Promises of better opportunities can turn into nightmares of abuse, exploitation, and even death,” he added.