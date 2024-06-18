Ralph Lauren presents his Fall/Holiday 2024 Women’s Collection with an intimate fashion experience set inside his private design studio in New York City.
“The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She’ll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever,” Ralph Lauren, chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said.
The new collection is the epitome of understated elegance and timeless glamor. Captured in a soft palette of neutrals and metallics, the collection evokes the luxurious yet subtle style of a woman who is natural, confident and timeless. Tailored and trim suit jackets, draped knits, suede and leather separates, and bias-cut gowns are a nod to Lauren’s most personal inspirations.
Carefully balancing minimalism with artistry, Lauren imbues his favorite pieces with embellished touches by pairing beads and tweeds, patchwork and adornment. The collection is enhanced with elegant accessories — bags, shoes and jewelry — with the new RL 888 Tote from Ralph Lauren’s latest RL 888 collection opening the show.