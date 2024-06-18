Ralph Lauren presents his Fall/Holiday 2024 Women’s Collection with an intimate fashion experience set inside his private design studio in New York City.

“The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence. She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She’ll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever,” Ralph Lauren, chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation, said.