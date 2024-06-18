SPEEd announces nominees for 7th Eddys

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) hosted the inaugural Nominees Announcement event for the 7th edition of The Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) at Valencia Events Place in San Juan, with the proceedings streamed live on The Eddys Facebook Page.

Leading the Best Picture category are five exceptional films: About Us But Not About Us by The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films, and Quantum Films; Firefly by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs; GomBurZa by Jesuit Communications, MQuest Ventures, and CMB Film Services; Iti Mapukpukaw by Project 8, GMA News and Public Affairs, and Terminal Six Post; and Mallari by Mentorque Productions and Clever Minds Inc.

The Best Actress category features a competitive lineup of standout performances, including Kathryn Bernardo, Charlie Dizon, Julia Montes, Marian Rivera, Vilma Santos and Maricel Soriano.

For Best Actor, the contenders showcase a remarkable range of talent with Elijah Canlas, Dingdong Dantes, Cedrick Juan, Piolo, Alden Richards and Romnick Sarmenta.

In the Best Director category, the nominees are celebrated for their visionary storytelling: Derick Cabrido, Pepe Diokno, Zig Dulay, Jun Robles Lana and Carl Joseph Papa.

The 7th edition of The Eddys is scheduled for 7 July at 7 p.m. in the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, with a delayed telecast on AllTV on 14 July at 10 p.m.

The film event will once again be directed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Eric Quizon, who directed the 6th edition of The Eddys last year. Brightlight Productions will serve as the line producer for the awards night.

In collaboration with Newport World Resorts, ALLTV and Sound Check, SPEEd will present The 7th EDDYS with Globe Telecom as a major sponsor.

The film event is also supported this year by Beautéderm by Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson and Echo Jam.

List of nominees

BEST PICTURE

• About Us But Not About Us

(The IdeaFirst Company, Octoberian Films, Quantum Films

• Firefly

(GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs)

• GomBurZa

(Jesuit Communications,MQuest Ventures, CMB Film Services)

• Iti Mapukpukaw

(Project 8, GMA News and Public Affairs, Terminal Six Post)

• Mallari

(Mentorque Productions, Clever Minds Inc.)

BEST DIRECTOR

• Derick Cabrido (Mallari)

• Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa)

• Zig Dulay (Firefly)

• Jun Robles Lana

(About Us But Not About Us)

• Carl Joseph Papa (Iti Mapukpukaw)

BEST ACTRESS

• Kathryn Bernardo

(A Very Good Girl)

• Charlie Dizon

(Third World Romance)

• Julia Montes

(Five Breakups And A Romance)

• Marian Rivera (Rewind)

• Vilma Santos

(When I Met You In Tokyo)

• Maricel Soriano

(In His Mother’s Eyes)

BEST ACTOR

• Elijah Canlas (Keys to the Heart)

• Dingdong Dantes (Rewind)

• Cedrick Juan (GomBurZa)

• Piolo Pascual (Mallari)

• Alden Richards

(Five Breakups And A Romance)

• Romnick Sarmenta

(About Us But Not About Us)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

• Dolly de Leon (Keys to the Heart)

• Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly)

• Gloria Diaz (Mallari)

• Gladys Reyes (Apag)

• Ruby Ruiz (Langitngit)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

• Enchong Dee (GomBurZa)

• Keempee de Leon

(Here Comes The Groom)

• Nanding Josef (Oras de Peligro)

• Roderick Paulate

(In His Mother’s Eyes)

• JC Santos (Mallari)

BEST SCREENPLAY

• Angeli Atienza (Firefly)

• Jun Robles Lana

(About Us But Not About Us)

• Carl Joseph E. Papa

(Iti Mapukpukaw)

• Enrico Santos (Mallari)

• Rodolfo Vera, Pepe Diokno (GomBurZa)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Neil Daza (Firefly)

• Kara Moreno (Kampon)

• Juan Lorenzo “Pao” Orendain (Mallari)

• Shayne Sarte

(When I Met You In Tokyo)

• Noel Teehankee (A Very Good Girl)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

• Ferdie Abuel (Five Breakups and A Romance)

• Mariel Hizon (Mallari)

• Ericson Navarro (GomBurZa)

• Fedeyo Tagayon, Reynaldo Peru (When I Met You In Tokyo)

• Kenneth Kelvin Villanueva (Firefly)

BEST EDITING

• Lawrence S. Ang

(About Us But Not About Us)

• Benjamin Tolentino

(A Very Good Girl)

• Benjamin Tolentino (GomBurZa)

• Benjamin Tolentino

(Iti Mapukpukaw)

• Noel Tonga, Nelson Villamor (Mallari)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

• Teresa Barrozo (Becky & Badette)

• Teresa Barrozo (GomBurZa)

• Teresa Barrozo (Iti Mapukpukaw)

• Von de Guzman (Mallari)

• Vincent de Jesus (Third World Romance)

BEST SOUND

• Lamberto Casas Jr., Alexis Tomboc (Iti Mapukpukaw)

• Immanuel Verona, Nerikka Salim (When I Met You In Tokyo)

• Emilio Bien Sparks, Jannina Mikaella Minglanilla, Albert Michael Idioma (GomBurZa)

• Emilio Bien Sparks (Rewind)

• Immanuel Verona, Nerikka Salim (Mallari)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

• Ryan Grimarez, Macky Rayanon, Tawong-Lipod Creative Studio

(Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme)

• Gaspar Mangarin (Mallari)

• John Kenneth Paclibar (Kampon)

• Carlos Joseph E. Papa, Eru Petrasanta, Christela Marquez, Matthew Erickson Echague et al.

(Iti Mapukpukaw)

• Reality MM Studios Inc. (Firefly)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

• “Finggah Lickin’”

(Becky and Badette)

Performed by Eugene Domingo

Music by Teresa Barrozo

Lyrics by Jun Robles Lana, Elmer Gatchalian and Erika Esoteric

• “Pag-ibig na Sumpa” (Mallari)

Performed by Juan Karlos

Music and lyrics by Jose “Quest” Villanueva

• “Patawad Inay”

(In His Mother’s Eyes)

Performed by LA Santos

Music and lyrics by Jonathan Manalo

Additional lyrics by LA Santos and FM Reyes

• “Sa Duyan ng Bayan” (GomBurZa)

Performed by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel and Gloc-9

Music and lyrics by Krina Cayabyab and Gloc-9

• “Sa Yakap Mo”

(Family Of Two: A Mother and Son Story)

Performed by Iyah Ladip-Guanzon and Ralph Padiernos

Music and lyrics by Paulo Zarate