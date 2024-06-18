South Africa beckons

South Africa Tourism (SAT), with the support of the South African Embassy in Manila, launched its new initiative at the Seda Hotel in Ayala Center Cebu to increase tourist arrivals in their country.

This announcement comes as South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom, making it an ideal time to showcase the country’s tourism offerings.

SAT Representative Neliswa Nkani conducted a comprehensive destination workshop to enhance awareness and equip the members of the city’s tourism industry to better promote travel in the region.

In her most insightful presentation, she announced their re-engagement and re-inspiration initiative for the Philippine market, with a focus on the main cities of Manila and Cebu.