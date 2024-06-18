South Africa beckons
South Africa Tourism (SAT), with the support of the South African Embassy in Manila, launched its new initiative at the Seda Hotel in Ayala Center Cebu to increase tourist arrivals in their country.
This announcement comes as South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom, making it an ideal time to showcase the country’s tourism offerings.
SAT Representative Neliswa Nkani conducted a comprehensive destination workshop to enhance awareness and equip the members of the city’s tourism industry to better promote travel in the region.
In her most insightful presentation, she announced their re-engagement and re-inspiration initiative for the Philippine market, with a focus on the main cities of Manila and Cebu.
The Philippines is the South Africa’s second largest tourism market in Southeast Asia, with Singapore taking the first. Just last year, Philippine arrivals amounted to 6,487 individuals. In 2022, the figure was pegged at 4,329, which shows a 15 percent increase.
Nkani expressed her gratitude for the growth of South Africa tourism in the region.
She encouraged specialists to entice travelers from the Philippines to explore South Africa more, as it offers an unparalleled diversity of experience from wildlife safaris, stunning landscapes and vistas, to rich history and heritage, arts and culture, and exceptional food and vintage wines.
Among the must-see attractions in South Africa are Kruger National Park; Table Mountain and Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town; Robben Island, where anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 18 years; Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg; and the Garden Route and Boulders Beach, with natural penguin shows.