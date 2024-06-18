Senators hit China’s ‘dangerous, reckless’ behavior

Philippine senators on Tuesday slammed China for displaying “dangerous and reckless” behavior toward Filipinos conducting regular rotation and resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said such dangerous actions, including the ramming and towing of Philippine vessels, “destabilize our region, jeopardize the safety of our citizens, and undermine our sovereign rights.”

“China acts like a bully by ignoring international maritime laws, including the UNCLOS, disregarding the Philippines’ victory in the 2016 Arbitral Award, and failing to respect the freedom of navigation in the region,” Ejercito said referring to the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea that cemented Manila’s claim over the WPS.

On Monday, Chinese state media reported that a Philippine vessel “deliberately” rammed a China Coast Guard vessel, resulting in a collision of the two vessels.

The claim, however, was refuted by the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea later that day, stressing that it was the Chinese vessels that engaged in dangerous maneuvers which included “ramming and towing.”

The latest incident reportedly caused injuries to at least eight Filipinos crewmen on board the vessel that was rammed by the CCG.

Ejercito said China must “be held accountable for these trespasses and for endangering Filipino lives.”

“Instead of engaging in fair and lawful conduct, China resorts to aggressive and underhanded tactics that escalate tensions in our seas, posing a direct threat to regional stability and international maritime norms,” he said.

“It is imperative for the government to utilize all available means to protect our people and our nation,” he added.

‘Reprehensible new high’

Senator Grace Poe also slammed China for its continuing aggression in “our seas that have reached a reprehensible new high, damaging our boats and inflicting harm on our people.”

“China's bullying and dangerous acts must stop,” she said in a separate statement while reiterating her call on the agencies concerned to gather the support of the country’s allies to “help cease this unlawful behavior that impinges on our sovereignty.”

“Are we going to wait for the time that a Filipino would need to sacrifice his life in defense of our territory?” she asked.