RUDE AWAKENING: Falcons AP Bren grinds harder after MPL Season 13 heartbreak

Falcons AP Bren is training harder than ever following its second-place finish in the MPL PH Season 13 according to its sixth man Vincent "Pando" Unigo.

Falcons AP Bren, the MPL Season 12 champion and reigning M5 world champion, suffered a shocking 0-4 sweep at the hands of fellow world champion ECHO in the grand finals of MPL Season 13 last month.

It was a loss that sent the two-time M-Series world champion crashing back to the ground, a reminder that the team would need to work doubly hard for the upcoming Mid Season Cup 2024 this July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"After we ended as the runner-up (MPL Season 13) we allotted more time in training. We had four weeks of training and had little rest compared to other teams. I think we are ready [for MSC]," Pando said.

The MSC is the most-anticipated tournament in Mobile Legends tournament this year. Brandishing a prize pool of three million dollars, sixteen teams from around the world will compete for the grand prize, the largest yet in the title's competitive history.

According to Pando, the upcoming tournament can be anybody's game, though he remains confident that the Philippines, represented by his team and Team Liquid ECHO, will emerge victorious

"The competition is tougher in MSC and every team has stepped up to win the huge cash prize. I feel this tournament is on an even playing field but I still think that the Philippines has a big chance of winning," Pando stated.