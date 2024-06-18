Quiambao, Robinson join hands

De La Salle University head coach Topex Robinson and Kevin Quiambao will be bringing their international experience with them as the Green Archers compete in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) from 10 to 12 August in Tokyo.

Robinson said during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night in Pasig City last Monday that he expects Quiambao to spread the knowledge he got in international tournaments for the Japan-based tilt.

The Green Archers will join Perbanas Institute of Indonesia, National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei, Sydney University of Australia, Korea University of South Korea and Japanese squads Hakuoh University, Nippon Sport Science University and Japan University Select.

The former Lyceum of the Philippines University mentor was hailed as the Coach of the Year and received the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honor on behalf of Quiambao.

“That’s something we can bring moving forward. KQ (Quiambao) is also going to be part of the FIBA qualifiers. The more we’re going out in those kinds of tournaments will benefit the team and also, what he brings to us is being the leader and he really sets the tone on every player that we have,” Robinson said.

“He is our barometer in the team so it’s nice to have a leader like him showing his way in sharing his gifts to our players.”

Both Robinson and Quiambao joined Strong Group Athletics (SGA) last January in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Basketball International Tournament where the team made it as far as the final before absorbing a heartbreaking 74-77 win to Al-Riyadi of Lebanon.

While College of Saint Benilde head coach Charles Tiu called the shots for the team, Robinson was part of the coaching staff after La Salle clinched the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 championship over University of the Philippines last December.

Despite SGA being bannered by National Basketball Association veterans Andre Roberson, Andray Blatche and Dwight Howard, it was Quiambao who shone the brightest as he was part of the All-Tournament Team along with Lebanese guard and 2022 FIBA Asia Cup Most Valuable Player Wael Arakji.

In fact, the 23-year-old big man even got a naturalization offer from the United Arab Emirates Basketball Association during the tournament after showcasing his stellar play.

Quiambao is expected to grow stronger before the WUBS as he will join Gilas Pilipinas in Riga, Latvia for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.