PTV GM Nebrida vows to work with employees

Newly appointed PTV general manager Toby Nebrida said on Tuesday that he will work with the PTV Employees Association (PEA) following their appeal to Malacañang to recall his appointment.

The PEA expressed support for their former general manager, Analisa Puod, who was replaced by Nebrida last week.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Nebrida said he respects the freedom of expression enshrined in the country's democracy.

"Bahagi ng ating lipunan, ng ating demokrasya ang paghahayag (Freedom of expression is a part of our society, of our democracy), and it's ironic if I will not, as head of the National Broadcasting Network (former PTV-4's name), not to allow people to air their grievances, legitimate or otherwise," Nebrida said.

This comes after the PEA released a statement calling on Malacañang to reconsider its decision to appoint Nebrida. The association credited Puod's leadership for the network's recent improvements.

While acknowledging the PEA's preference for Puod, Nebrida expressed his gratitude for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s appointment. He described his return to PTV as "going home."

Nebrida worked as a reporter for the said government-owed television station, before transitioning to the private sector. In 2022, he was appointed to the DMW.