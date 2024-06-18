PR and public opinion

Many government officials, whether elected or not, lack what is commonly referred to as “charisma” in the context of PR. This term is often associated with strong public relations skills and the ability to connect with the public on a personal level.

There is a prevailing sentiment that being relatable leads to improved performance in office, although this may not always be the case. “Charisma” in PR and government can provide valuable insights into the dynamics of public opinion and its influence on government officials.

Throughout the history of elections in the Philippines, public officials have frequently enlisted the expertise of PR professionals to bolster their public image. This practice has illustrious roots in the propaganda movement against Spain during the colonial period and gained momentum after World War II. It achieved even greater prominence in the 1990s, becoming a common feature in the government and private sectors.

For instance, during the 2016 presidential campaign, the use of social media platforms and targeted messaging was a key PR strategy that significantly influenced public opinion.

PR professionals play a crucial role in various contexts. They are responsible for strategically managing and shaping public perception to influence public opinion and behavior.

It’s important to note that “spin doctors,” a pejorative term used to describe some PR professionals, do not represent the entire field. True PR professionals operate with integrity and transparency, aiming to inform and persuade the public through ethical means.

Regardless of their competence and character, I have never taken a hostile stance against PR practitioners. I am impressed by their strategic insight, marketing expertise, and ability to navigate challenges with resilience and adaptability.

I completed my on-the-job training (OJT) in PR at the Development Bank of the Philippines headquarters in Makati City before graduating from college in 1986. While there, I experienced high-quality corporate PR and worked with the DBP’s dedicated and respectful staff. I am grateful to my now retired professor who had served as president of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines.

After 32 years as a journalist, I transitioned to PR the day after retirement in 2017. I established my own company and engaged mainly in editorial services, image building, and reputation management. The transition was not without its challenges, but I quickly adapted to the practice.

Seven years and some unexpected events later, I returned to my initial passion: journalism. My journey has given me a unique perspective on the dual role of writing to educate people and employing public relations to shape their opinions.

Learned journalists often transition to PR roles in government and private companies or become spokespersons after leaving the newspaper industry. This career path is a logical and natural progression.

Most are skilled writers, critical thinkers, and good communicators. They can naturally anticipate how their work will shape public opinion and achieve the desired outcomes for whomever they serve.

Can top election campaign and PR strategists succeed as public servants? We often see them leave their public positions after only one or two years, and more competent or well-connected individuals frequently replace them. This area warrants closer examination.

Political PR will again take the limelight on the campaign trail as we approach the election season. Well-funded candidates can hire one or multiple PR consultants from diverse backgrounds to develop a unified and impactful campaign strategy.

PR is not inherently bad; it is a noble profession. It involves the strategic art of shaping and influencing public opinion through communication to achieve specific outcomes, whether positive or negative.

However, even the most effective PR strategies have limitations. No amount of PR can mask the shortcomings of a poorly performing client. Any issues hidden from the public eye will eventually come to light, often at unexpected times and in surprising ways. This underscores the crucial importance of transparency and authenticity in PR.

Well-meaning public servants need not be concerned about their public image. They should focus on building authentic connections with the people they serve and prioritizing active listening.

Much like truth in advertising, truth in PR lies in nurturing genuine relationships with the public rather than constructing a contrived image.

