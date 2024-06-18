Political battle lines are drawn

The clouds of speculation have dissipated on the political horizon of the BARMM. The main protagonists in the coming parliamentary election have been identified. And the political battle lines have been drawn. For court litigators, the issues have been joined and the trial can start. The “marites” have been reined in. And as ring announcer Michael Buffer hollers in a booming modulated voice, rolling certain letters, a fixture in every Pacquiao bout, “Let’s get rrrready to rrrrumble!”

A fortnight ago, at a huge rally in Maimbung, Sulu, the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition announced their choice of candidate for Chief Minister of the BARMM. In a prelude to that, names of possible contenders were dropped. Prominently mentioned were Tausug political kingpin Abdusakur Tan, Tesda Secretary Teng Mangudadatu, and Maranaw political star Bombit Alonto Adiong. The rally put a closure to speculations and identified the most resilient of all Muslim political titans in the region, Abdusakur Tan, who will be pitted against Interim Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ibrahim of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

It is naked bravado for parties to publicly name their candidates when elections are still a year away. Is it a wise move arrived at after a long deliberative strategizing to catch the opponent off guard? Indeed it has ruffled feathers in the region. The wisdom of the move, however, is iffy.

Elections are still a year from today. The political landscape is still vulnerable to manipulative changes in affiliations, preferences and waves of pressure. The elephant in the room is the occupant of the Palace by the Pasig River. His anointing of any of the candidates could be the tipping point. His decision will hinge on the dynamics and imperatives of the candidacy of his sister, Senator Imee, son Congressman Sandro, and first cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez.

History teaches us that the timing for announcing one’s candidacy is crucial. It is a double-edged strategy. It can either be advantageous or a mistake.

The tragic fate of Vice President Jojo Binay in his bid for the presidency is still fresh on our minds. After assuming as Veep he did not wait long to admit publicly that he was casting a moist eye on the presidency. What followed was a tsunami-like demolition job. He became the target of all kinds of negative campaigns, mud slinging and even libelous, underhanded attacks upon his person. He was vilified and crucified in the public arena. He learned his lesson too late. Taking a leaf from the experience of VP Binay, VP Sara is silent as the Sphinx about her presidential dream.

Already there are meaty issues being raised against Sakur. He is being accused of dishonesty, inconsistency and lacking in principles. Gadflies recall that when the creation of the BARMM was submitted to a plebiscite, Sakur campaigned against it and, in fact, was rejected in Sulu. He even went to the Supreme Court to question the constitutionality of the creation of the BARMM. And he now wants to lead the BARMM which he once regurgitated.

Critics ask: What did Sakur do to help in the germination of the BARMM? What investment did he contribute to the struggle for the fruition of the autonomy which the region now enjoys?

But the bigger question is: Will this issue against Sakur gain traction with the Moros on the street? Perhaps among the schooled and politically active residents it could be a valid issue. But the unlettered voters are more preoccupied with issues of peace, food on the table, and a roof over their heads. They wouldn’t care one bit if Sakur once questioned the validity of the regional government. And people are entitled to change their minds depending on the zeitgeist. Furthermore, Filipino voters are more forgetful and forgiving about candidates’ past mistakes during elections.

With the coming out of the two protagonists — Tan and Ibrahim — their past lives will be subjected to a surgeon’s scalpel, looking for anything that could be used against them. Their bona fides will be put under a microscope and compared, including their principles and philosophy.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com