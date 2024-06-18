Playful imaginations

Welcome to the world of fantasy — where everything is magical and dreams become our reality. Mini Melissa, the beloved children’s footwear brand under Melissa, enchantingly makes every step a reality as it brings to life creativity and fun through new collections inspired from childhood.

Last 6 June at Gallio Events Hall in Parañaque City, a fun and delightful afternoon was held for moms and daughters with the exception of some sons.

The well-attended gathering of moms — celeb, models and influencers with kids — was a living fantasy playground with the latest shoe-stoppers.

The brand presented collabs with Disney’s iconic princesses and Mickey Mouse & Friends and pops of pink with Peppa Pig. There were also pretty and cute options such as ballet flats via the Mini Melissa Ultragirl Sweet XII charms with a romantic bow detail, Mini Melissa Sweet Love Fly delights with its iridescent finish and butterfly embellishments and Mini Melissa Sophie sophisticated palette of black, gold and glittery shades of blue and pink.

Each Mini Melissa is crafted for comfort and lightweight wear with more options that present comfort, innovation and versatility. All Mini Melissa shoes are Vegan Society-registered, cruelty-free and made to be loved and used for a long time through MelFlex, a resilient kind of PVC developed with Melissa’s own technology. It is a contemporary approach to footwear, and starting awareness at a very young age on sustainable style is admirable. With this kind of mindset, every step of their dreams can come true.