Phl to lose 8 SEAG golds

The Philippines is bound to lose outright eight potential gold medals in next year’s 33rd Southeast Asian Games unless host Thailand reconsiders the inclusion of weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu and karate, which were scrapped from its 40-sport program.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said they already made an appeal knowing that the absence of weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu and karate will greatly hurt their chances in the prestigious biennial meet that will be held from 9 to 20 December next year in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

“We already appealed to the Thai hosts the inclusion of weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu and karate,” Tolentino, who led a team in the SEA Games Federation Council meeting in Bangkok over the weekend.

“And it’s not only the Philippines which appealed, but a majority of the games members.”

Jiu-jitsu athletes Kaila Napolis, Annie Ramirez and Marc Lim, wushu’s Agatha Wong, karate’s courtesy Jamie Lim and Sakura Alforte and weightlifting’s Erleen Ando and Vanessa Sarno won a gold medal each in the 32nd SEA Games last year in Cambodia.

Tolentino admitted that the Filipinos could lose up to eight gold medals if the organizers will push through with their decision to drop the four sports from their roster of events.

“We will lose a lot of gold medals if the appeal won’t be granted,” said Tolentino, adding the country will compete in all 40 medal sports, but not in the demonstration sports tug of war and flying disc or frisbee.

Joining Tolentino in the meeting were POC secretary general Atty. Wharton Chan, deputy secretary-general Ali Sulit of judo, Don Caringal of volleyball, Karen Tanchangco-Caballero of sepak takraw and Carl Sambrano of skateboarding.

The POC has yet to pick a chief of mission to the Thailand Games.