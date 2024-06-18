Phl teams get respective draws in MSC 2024

Philippine representatives Team Liquid ECHO and Falcons AP Bren have drawn their respective groups in the upcoming Mid Season Cup 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With the Group Stage slated to run from July 3 to 7, M4 world champion and MPL Season 13 champion Team Liquid ECHO drew Group C together with Twisted Minds, Team Spirit, and the Wild Card stage winning team.

Two-time M-Series world champion Falcons AP Bren, meanwhile, will play in Group D with Xianyou Gaming, Cloud 9, and Falcon Esports.

The most anticipated Mobile Legends tournament this year, MSC 2024 brandishes the highest prize pool in the title's history with $3,000,000.