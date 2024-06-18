Phl ‘seals’ disarmed; 8 injured

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Eight Filipino naval personnel were injured, including one who lost a finger, when the China Coast Guard (CCG) intercepted and thwarted a crucial Philippine resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal on Monday.

According to a reliable source, the Chinese forces overpowered the Filipino personnel, belonging to the Naval Special Operations Group (Navsog) who were aboard rubber boats. They confiscated firearms and rendered several boats immobile, puncturing one of them.

Navsog is the loose equivalent of the United States Navy Seals.

No shots were fired and the source did not go into detail on how the Chinese were able to seize the firearms or if the Filipinos put up a fight.

The mission, aimed at resupplying the troops stationed on the outpost, involved six Philippine boats, none of which reached their destination due to the interception.

“Many troops were injured, including one Navsog soldier who lost a finger. A Philippine RHIB (rigid hull inflatable boat) was punctured; precisely eight weapons were confiscated by the Chinese,” the source reported.

“The Chinese boarded the Philippine vessel, seized weapons, and rammed it, causing the troops to lose balance, resulting in injuries and the loss of a finger,” the source added.

The source did not say how the troops were rescued after the incident. One Philippine boat was reportedly towed away by China.

This marked the first instance of Chinese forces boarding a Filipino vessel.

According to the source, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. is expected to sail to the area soon in light of the incident.

Account misleading

The Department of National Defense (DND) has chosen not to release specific details of the collision, but has strongly denounced China’s account of events as “deceptive and misleading.”

“It should now be evident to the international community that China’s aggressive actions are the primary obstacles to peace and stability in the South China Sea,” said Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The confrontation occurred shortly after China issued a regulation authorizing its Coast Guard to employ lethal force in asserting its sovereignty over the entirety of the South China Sea, which it claims as its own.

The newly enacted CCG No. 3 rule, effective since 15 June, grants the Chinese coast guard the power to detain foreign vessels and individuals found intruding into China’s designated maritime boundaries in the South China Sea.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian defended the regulation, stating, “The rules are part of China’s efforts to enforce its Coast Guard Law, standardize law enforcement procedures, and uphold maritime order, in line with international practices.”

Monday’s incident at Ayungin, a geographical feature within Philippine territory, marks the third time Philippine personnel have been injured due to Chinese attempts to hinder resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre.

On 5 March, four Filipino troops aboard the Unaizah May 4 were hurt when the CCG bombarded them with their water cannons. Former Western Command chief Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos was injured on his hand by glass shards.

Last 23 March, the UM 4 was again water-cannoned, injuring three Filipino troops.

Ayungin has been a persistent flashpoint with China, frequently resulting in injuries to Filipino military personnel involved in the vital resupply operations.