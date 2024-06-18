Phl, Australian armies wrap up Exercise Kasangga

The Philippine Army officially concluded a month-long Exercise Kasangga with the Australian Army.

In a statement on Tuesday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said a total of 100 troops from the 86th Infantry Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division’s (5ID) trained side by side with 50 personnel from the 1st Battalion of Royal Australian Regiment, Australian Army in various war-fighting exercises.

Dema-ala said Filipino training participants and their Australian counterparts shared techniques, tactics, and procedures in jungle and urban operations, breaching operations, tactical casualty care, jungle survival training, mortar and drone operations, logistics, signal operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

“Exercise Kasangga also involved sharing operational experiences in countering and conquering terrorist groups and external security threats,” he added.

The participating armies concluded their bilateral exercise in a closing ceremony at the 5ID headquarters in Camp Melchor Dela Cruz, Upi, Gamu, Isabela on 17 June, graced by 5ID Commander MGen. Audrey Pasia and Assistant Defense Attaché of Australia to the Philippines, LtCol. Tim Lopsik.