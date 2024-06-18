Phl allies condemn China’s aggressions anew in WPS

Several countries on Tuesday expressed serious concern over China’s latest aggression against the Filipino vessels conducting a lawful mission in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel reiterated France’s call for respect of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and freedom of navigation.

“We oppose any threat or use of force contrary to international law and recall the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue,” she said.

Dutch Ambassador Marielle Geraedts for her part slammed China’s “irresponsible maneuvers that endanger the safety of ships and crews."

Geraedts said the incident "called into question the freedom of sea routes guaranteed under international law.”

“The Netherlands considers it of utmost importance that the 2016 arbitral award is fully respected and implemented,” she said.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Luc Veron echoed the same concern as he took note that China’s actions “have caused harm and damaged Filipino vessels within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.”

“The EU opposes coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, or anywhere. We support international law and peaceful dispute resolution,” he said.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo said Tokyo stands with Manila and would cooperate with like-minded countries in “maintaining and enhancing the free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirmed that the country’s mission at the Ayungin Shoal “was disrupted by the illegal and aggressive actions of Chinese maritime forces.”

NTF WPS confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N), China Coast Guard (CCG), and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels engaged in dangerous maneuvers, including ramming and towing of the Filipino vessels being operated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Despite the illegal, aggressive, and reckless actions by the Chinese maritime forces, our personnel showed restraint and professionalism, refrained from escalating the tension, and carried on with their mission,” the task force lamented.

“We strongly condemn the illegal, aggressive, and reckless actions of the PLA-N, CCG, and CMM,” it stressed.

The NTF WPS said China’s actions put the lives of Filipino personnel at risk and damaged Philippine boats.

It said China is blatantly violating international law, particularly the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

“The Philippines is committed to pursuing peaceful and responsible actions in accordance with international law. It is our expectation that China, as a member of the international community, would also do the same,” the task force added.

Further, United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson also condemned the incident that led to the serious injuries of Filipino soldiers.

“The US condemns the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China’s) aggressive, dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, which caused bodily injury, damaged Philippine vessels, and hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water, and essential supplies to Filipino personnel within the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” Carlon said in a post on X (formerly know Twitter).

In a statement on Monday night, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said “China’s dangerous and reckless behavior” in the WPS “shall be resisted” by the AFP.

“Their behavior contravenes their statements of good faith and decency. We will exert our utmost in order to fulfill our sworn mandate to protect our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights,” he noted.

Teodoro said it should now be clear to the international community that China’s actions “are the true obstacles to peace and stability” in the South China Sea.