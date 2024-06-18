Pelikulaya 2024 will showcase classic, contemporary LGBTQIA+ films

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) celebrates Pride Month by showcasing Filipino classics and contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema through Pelikulaya from 19 to 30 June.

Continuing with the theme “Mga Kuwentong Mapagpalaya,” the films included in the lineup celebrate queer lives in all their joy, resilience and beauty through the storytelling of renowned Filipino filmmakers such as National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Lino Brocka, film historian Nick Deocampo and director Luciano Carlos.

The lineup also features works by contemporary Filipino filmmakers including Ryan Machado, Jay Altarejos, Alvin Yapan, Joseph Mangat, Ivan Payawal and Jun Lana. Pelikulaya will also present the acclaimed world cinema titles Close by Lukas Dhont and Monster by Kore-eda.

Along with the full-length films, Pelikulaya is showcasing a selection of critically acclaimed queer short films by local and student filmmakers JT Trinidad, Mark Felix Ebreo, Louisse Carlo Ledonio, Xeph Suarez, Trishtan Perez, Apa Agbayani and Myra Soriaso.

The Pelikulaya 2024 titles are set to screen at The Metropolitan Theater, Robinsons Galleria, and Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Davao, Nabunturan, Negros and Iloilo. Moviegoers from Manila may purchase their tickets through fdcp.ph/cinemathequecentremanila with prices ranging from P150 to P200 depending on the film. JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel is also streaming a curated lineup of Pelikulaya titles starting 21 June for only P99 per month.

Here is the 2024 Pelikulaya’s selection of Filipino classics and award-winning films:

Onsite film screenings at Cinematheque Centers Nationwide from 19 to 30 June

•Facifica Falayfay (1969) by Luciano Carlos

●•Huling Palabas (2023) by Ryan Machado

•●Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa (2011) by Alvin Yapan

•●Kasal (2014) by Jay Altarejos

•●Divine Factory (2022) by Joseph Mangat

●•Ang Tatay Kong Nanay (1978) by Lino Brocka

•●Oliver (1983) by Nick Deocampo

●•Close (2022) by Lukas Dhont

●•Kaming Mga Talyada (1962) by Tony Cayado

Pelikulaya Short Film Set screening at Cinematheque Centers Nationwide

•●Astri and Tambulah by Xeph Suarez

•●The River that Never Ends by JT Trinidad

•●I Get So Sad Sometimes by Trishtan Perez

•●Abutan Man Tayo ng Houselights by Apa Agbayani

•●A Catholic Schoolgirl by Myra Soriaso

•●Congratulations, Dx! by Mark Felix Ebreo

•Crush by Louisse Carlo Ledonio

Online streaming on JuanFlix

•Si Astri maka si Tambulah by Xeph Suarez

•I Get So Sad Sometimes by Trishtan Perez

•Nang Maglublob Ako Sa Isang Mangkok ng Liwanag by Kukay Zinampan

•This is Not a Coming Out Story by Mark Felix Ebreo

•●Markova: Comfort Gay by Gil Portes

•Jay by Francis Xavier Pasion

•Ang Sayaw ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa by Alvin Yapan

•2 Cool 2 Be 4Gotten by Petersen Vargas

•●Mamu (and a Mother Too) by Rod Singh

•Sila Sila by Giancarlo Abrahan

•Metamorphosis by J.E. Tiglao

•Happy Together by Wong Kar Wai

Film screenings at Robinsons Galleria

on 22 and 30 June

•Close (2022) by Lukas Dhont

•Monster (2023) by Kore-eda

•Huling Palabas (2023) by Ryan Machado

•Becky and Badette (2023) by Jun Lana

•About Us But Not About Us (2023) by Jun Lana

Film screening at The Metropolitan Theater

on 23 June

•Gameboys: The Movie (2021) by Ivan Payawal

Pelikulaya also features a series of film talks, special screenings, and talkback sessions held at Cinematheque Centers Nationwide.

Pelikulaya 2024 is presented by the FDCP, JuanFlix, and Cinematheque Centres, supported by Robinsons Galleria and The Metropolitan Theater.