P447-M Panabo market complex completed

PANABO CITY — The P447-million market complex here has been completed but its operations remain pending, an official said Tuesday.

Mayor Jose Relampagos said the reason the project’s operation was halted was that the City Council has not yet approved the Market Complex Ordinance for its operation.

“The project became stagnant and has not yet operated. It will be delayed and we cannot operate if they will not pass the ordinance,” he said in a press briefing.

During the 24th regular session of the City Council on 11 June, Councilor Dizon Namuag, the chairperson for the committee of Public Works Infrastructure and Parks and Plaza, cited that the blessing ceremony of the market complex on 24 April was deemed “improper” since there is no certificate of completion as it is government infrastructure.

“This blessing ceremony tries to guide the insights of the public, they competitively perceive the activity as the grand opening. They were perplexed believing that if is accessible to the public which most misconceptions and hearsay arise such as why other still constructions workers working all over the building,” he added.

Relampagos clarified that the city government already received the certificate of completion and certificate of assistance last 24 May.