Olympic-style race up at 5150 Bohol

It will be the triathlon enthusiasts’ turn to experience the rigors of an Olympic-style endurance race as the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon returns to Bohol on 14 July at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island.

Now in its second consecutive year, the event features a challenging 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike, and 10-km run. This triathlon in Bohol, long regarded as the Jewel of the Philippines, attracts a mix of seasoned athletes and emerging talents, all vying for top honors and age-group titles.

The course, set over demanding Olympic distances, promises intense competition with John Leerams Chicano and Erika Burgos emerging victorious in last year’s edition. Sponsored by Sun Life Philippines and organized by The IRONMAN Group, the race continues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among Filipinos, encouraging participants to aspire to the IRONMAN level.

In addition to the overall championship, age-group categories from 15-to-19 up to 65-69 will be contested.

Relay competitions and the Sunrise Sprint (S2), a short-distance event featuring a 750-meter swim, 20-km bike, and 5-km run, will add to the excitement.

The S2 category caters to beginners, emerging athletes, and those looking to make a return to the sport.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol and on social media platforms under Sun Life 5150 Bohol (Facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, visit www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.

The event is anticipated to draw international participants from the US, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, Japan and more. It follows the successful staging of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic Bay.

Upcoming races include IRONMAN Davao on 10 August, Dapitan 5150 on 8 September, and the Rock ‘N’ Roll Manila on 24 November.