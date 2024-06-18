Ogie Diaz files counter affidavit amid cyber libel raps

Talent manager and talk show host Ogie Diaz — along with his co-host — filed counter-affidavits Tuesday in response to the cyberlibel case filed against them by actress Bea Alonzo.

Diaz’s counsel Atty. Regie Tongol said the co-host also filed a perjury charge against Alonzo, alleging her complaint misrepresented who made defamatory statements.

“Our counter-affidavits argue that the complaint doesn’t specify who made the alleged defamatory statements, attributing them all to Mr. Diaz,” Tongol said.

To recall, the actress accused Diaz of spreading false information based on a source pretending to be close to her, and of discussing the information on his online shows without basis. The complaint cited alleged insults and accusations of tax evasion.

Tongol argued one of the cyberlibel charges, based on a 19 November 2022, episode of “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update,” fell outside the one-year filing deadline for cyberlibel.

“We believe the charge will be dismissed,” Tongol said.

He also argued that Alonzo, as a public figure, failed to show “actual malice” on the part of Diaz or his co-hosts and clarified that their comments on a November 2022 episode regarding Alonzo’s performance in a show were based on public online feedback.

Regarding a 12 February 2024 episode, Tongol argued that discussing an acting role allegedly offered to Alonzo and then declined by another actress was not defamatory. He cited it as a common practice in the industry.

“By being an actress, Ms. Alonzo opens herself to public interest in her work and life,” Tongol said. “The comments fall under fair commentary on a public figure, contrary to her claims.”

Tongol cited legal protections for fair commentary on matters of public interest. He argued that stifling such commentary would harm free speech. Jing Villamente

“Our clients will fight this case with courage,” Tongol said. “They had no malicious intent, and the P30 million damages requested by Ms. Alonzo are unjustified and exorbitant. We may file counter-charges for malicious prosecution in due time.”