New PTV manager assures better services

Newly-appointed PTV general manager Toby Nebrida said on Tuesday that he will work with the PTV Employees Association (PTEA) following their appeal to Malacañang to recall his appointment.

This comes as the employee’s association expressed support for their former general manager, Analisa Puod, who was replaced by Nebrida last week.

The PTEA said that Puod successfully enhanced working conditions at PTV under her management.

In an interview with Palace reporters, Nebrida said he respects the freedom of expression enshrined in the country’s democracy.

“Freedom of expression is a part of our society, of our democracy, and it’s ironic if I will not, as head of the National Broadcasting Network (former PTV-4’s name), not to allow people to air their grievances, legitimate or otherwise,” Nebrida said.

Previously, the PTEA released a statement calling on Malacañang to reconsider its decision to appoint Nebrida.

While acknowledging the PTEA’s preference for Puod, Nebrida expressed his gratitude for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s appointment. He described his return to PTV as “going home.”

Nebrida worked as a reporter for National Broadcasting Network TV-4, previously known as PTV-4, before transitioning to the private sector. In 2022, he was appointed to the DMW.

Regarding his immediate objectives, Nebrida outlined a clear plan to ensure a smooth transition from the previous leadership and enhance the network’s operations.

He said he intends to focus on three key areas: people, programming and technical capabilities and stressed his commitment to improving the organization’s workforce, enhancing program responsiveness, and upgrading technical infrastructure as necessary.