More troops deployed on EV

TACLOBAN CITY — The Armed Forces of the Philippines deployed additional forces to Eastern Visayas to help eradicate the remaining members of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) of the New People’s Army.

The 8th Infantry Division welcomed the arrival of the First Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery, 7th Field Artillery Battalion (7FAB), Army Artillery Regiment (AAR) of the Philippine Army at its headquarters in Catbalogan City on Friday, 14 June.

Brig. Gen. Perfecto Peñaredondo, 8ID assistant division commander, said the arrival of the platoon marks a significant moment in the ongoing campaign to bring peace and stability in Eastern Visayas.

“The (Joint Task Force-Storm) is steadfast in our commitment to decimate the remnants of EVRPC through decisive actions and relentless operations. Our approach focuses on neutralizing the Communist Terrorist Group, while creating opportunities and welcoming those who will choose the peaceful way and return to the folds of the law,” Peñaredondo said.

The Philippine Army’s 7th Field Artillery Battalion (7FAB) is based in Carmen, Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo expressed his confidence that the 1st Howitzer Platoon will significantly boost the current gains of 8ID and the JTF-Storm in the fight to end insurgency in the region.

“The significant accomplishments in your previous assignment speaks of your dedication and hard work in accomplishing your mission. Now that you are here in 8ID, I am confident that you will be able to help us boost our campaign of totally eradicating the remnants of the CPP-NPA,” Ligayo said.

The deployment of the 1st Howitzer Platoon, Bravo Battery of 7FAB, AAR with their 155mm M114 Howitzer will bolster the current firepower capabilities of the division for the total eradication of the remnants of EVRPC, the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army’s umbrella organization in the region.

The 155mm M114 Howitzer is one of the largest artillery assets of the Philippine Army.