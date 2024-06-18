MORE offers residential consumers with payment relief

In compliance with the Energy Regulatory Commission's (ERC) advisory dated 13 June 2024, MORE Power announces a four-month staggered payment plan to ease the financial burden on residential consumers caused by recent heatwaves and grid alerts in Luzon and Visayas.

This payment scheme, effective for bills received between 18 June 2024, and 12 July 2024, aims to alleviate the impact of elevated electricity bills due to increased generation charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Relief

Niel V. Parcon, vice president for Corporate Energy Sourcing and Regulatory Affairs (CESRA), emphasized its importance saying: "This staggered payment scheme will be implemented in compliance with the ERC order. We hope that it will provide some relief to our consumers' payments."

Parcon also highlighted these major points for the implementation of the four-month staggered payment plan.

Key Guidelines:

Eligibility — The plan is available to residential consumers only.

Billing Period — The plan applies to bills received between 18 June 2024, and 12 July 2024. The extension of this period will depend on further ERC advisories.

Installment Coverage — Consumers can opt to pay only the portion of the Generation Charge procured by the distribution utility from WESM in installments. For MORE Power, this accounts for 54 percent of the total generation cost.

Availment Process — Eligible consumers should apply for the staggered payment plan at the MORE Power customer services office located at Hotel Del Rio.

Surcharges — A surcharge will be applied if consumers fail to make payments by the due dates.