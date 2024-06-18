More Filipino fishing boats spotted in Bajo de Masinloc amid China's trespassing policy

The Philippine Coast Guard noted the number of fishing boats in the Bajo de Masinloc has increased despite China’s imposition of a trespassing policy against foreigners in the South China Sea.

In a television interview on Tuesday, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said they have deployed two vessels—BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407)—to patrol and ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen within 30.8 nautical miles southeast off Bajo de Masinloc.

Tarriela said the PCG vessels continue to conduct maritime patrol in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

“I think it’s also worth sharing that since June 14, when our Filipino fishermen found out the presence of the Philippine Coast Guard there, the number of Filipino fishing boats that we were able to monitor in Bajo de Masinloc has been increasing,” he said.

Tarriela said the PCG monitored only three Filipino fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc, which was increased to 7 and then to 10 at present.

“In other parts of WPS, we have already intensified the presence of the PCG vessels,” he said.

“Our vessels may not be enough but in the strategic deployment of PCG ships, we prioritize those areas with a high number of fishermen,” he added.

On 15 June, China started implementing a new regulation authorizing its coast guard to detain foreigners, accused of illegally entering the SCS, for up to 60 days without trial.

Some Masinloc fishermen expressed fear of China’s arrest threats. Thus, they were avoiding some areas in the WPS amid China’s new policy.

Tarriela assured the Filipino fishermen that it was still safe to go fishing in their traditional fishing grounds in the WPS.

“That’s the commitment that we are willing to keep, to carry out our patriotic duty to ensure the safety of our Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Tarriela also noted the PCG has not monitored any substantial increase in the number of Chinese maritime forces in the Bajo de Masinloc and other areas in the Kalayaan Island Group in the WPS.