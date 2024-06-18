MERALCO ANNOUNCES TURNAROUND IN JUNE RATES

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a P1.9623 per kWh decrease in the electricity rate this June, a turnaround from the P0.6436 per kWh increase earlier announced, as the power distributor implements the order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to stagger collection of generation costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Marker (WESM). For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to a decrease of around P392 in their total electricity bill.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga explained that because of the ERC order, customers can expect the generation charge to increase in the next three months.

