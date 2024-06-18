Maynilad increases renewable energy use by 15%

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has increased the use of renewable energy (RE) in its operations by 15 percent through its partnership with MPower, the local retail supply arm of Meralco.

Under the partnership, MPower will supply renewable energy from solar and biomass sources to run nine Maynilad facilities, particularly the water treatments plants at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City and at Barangay Putatan in Muntinlupa, and the pumping stations in Pasay, Las Piñas, Quezon City, and Parañaque.

With this shift to 15 percent clean energy, Maynilad can reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 18,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 4,284 gas-fueled cars off the roads.

Committed to sustainable practices

“At Maynilad, we are committed to sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint.”

“Increasing our use of renewable energy by 15 percent is a significant step towards our goal of carbon neutrality by 2037,” said Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations.”

The company will continue to reduce its carbon emissions in the next five years, as it is set to expand renewable energy use to more of its facilities.