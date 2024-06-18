Maynilad increases renewable energy use by 15%

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) has increased the use of renewable energy in its operations by 15 percent through its partnership with MPower, the local retail supply arm of Meralco.

Under the partnership, MPower will supply renewable energy from solar and biomass sources to run nine Maynilad facilities, particularly the water treatments plants at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City and at Brgy. Putatan in Muntinlupa, and the pumping stations in Pasay, Las Piñas,

Quezon City, and Parañaque.

With this shift to 15 percent clean energy, Maynilad can reduce its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 18,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to 4,284 gas-fueled cars off the roads.

“At Maynilad, we are committed to sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint. Increasing our use of renewable energy by 15% is a significant step towards our goal of carbon

neutrality by 2037,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez. “This initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our responsibility to future generations.”

The company will continue to reduce its carbon emissions in the next five years, as it is set to expand renewable energy use to more of its facilities. Maynilad targets to further increase its utilization of green power by 30 percent in 2025, and 40 percent by 2027.

Since 2021, Maynilad has started reducing its dependence on the conventional power grid through the installation of two solar farms that supply 2 megawatts to augment the power requirements of La Mesa Treatment Plant 1 and several pumping stations within the La Mesa

Compound.

Maynilad’s move to increase clean energy utilization is aligned with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which aims to reduce the Philippines’ GHG emission to 75 percent by 2030.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the MWSS for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City

(west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of the Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super

Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.