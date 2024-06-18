Marian Rivera stars in election-themed film

The movie is produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Entertainment Group in what seems to be the Kapuso network’s first Cinemalaya entry. Liway was produced by Alemberg Ang, who has been in charge of a long string of indie films. GMA Network has allowed many of its stars to banner Cinemalaya entries even they got to be known as “Sparkles.”

Rivera is mightily proud of her performance in Balota for which she has completed filming. She revealed that she has a lot of exhausting, bruising physical scenes, and she wore no makeup at all.

At her mother studio, she is the star of the fantasy series My Guardian Alien along with Gabby Concepcion, child actor Rafael Landicho and Max Collins.

Practically no other entry in the forthcoming Cinemalaya has been played up in mass media, websites and vlogs.

Viva Films seems bent on reasserting its reputation of being the top movie company in the country that releases its output in theaters. Yes, that’s despite prevalent talks that Pinoy films have been flopping in the box office.

The company — which gave birth to the wildly successful streaming platform Vivamax — is determined to release in theaters at least one movie a week.

We thought it was only the girls love (GL) movie Unang Tikim that it will release in July (the 17th, actually)

top-billing Vivamax stars Angeli Khang and Robb Guinto.

We’ve just found out that Viva Films will show in movie houses on 3 July the horror-thriller Kuman Thung, written and directed by Xian Lim (yes, the actor and ex-boyfriend of actor Kim Chiu). The Vic del Rosario Jr.-headed company has slated a media conference this Wednesday afternoon (19 June), and we’re attending, so we’ll tell you next time what Lim and the Viva executives have to say about the public not being keen about films shown in theaters because many of those will also be streamed after a month or two. Of course, we’ll also quiz them on what in heaven’s name is Kuman Thung all about.