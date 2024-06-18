Lumbo posts 1-stroke lead

Jeffren Lumbo birdied three of the first four holes en route to a three-under-par 69 for a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes of the Philippine Amateur Open Championship yesterday at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club.

Playing in the north course for the first time, Lumbo fired six birdies to emerge on top of the 60-player cast in the men’s elite division of this tourney that is being revived by the National Golf Association of the Philippines after a five-year hiatus.

Close on the heels of Lumbo were his mentor and benefactor Gary Sales, Joshua Nicolas Buenaventura, Zeus Sara and Jacob Rolida, who all finished with similar 70s as a tight battle loomed for the 16 slots being disputed over 36 holes for the tournament proper on Wednesday where play shifts to match.

Former national player Paolo Wong and Rolando Bregente were the only other players who broke par for a share of sixth while Joel Magcalayo, Edison Tabalin and Rolando Bregente were all at even par.

In the ladies’ elite division, Sunshine Zhang checked in with the only sub-par round of 69 for a commanding seven-shot lead over the fancied Jiwon Lee.

Only eight of the 19 entries in the ladies’ side will advance to the match play stage.

Also putting themselves in contention to advance were Lisa Sarines and Anna Kei Fernandez who were tied with 78s, Crista Minoza who had a 79, Precious Zaragosa (80) Lisa’s twin sister Mona (81) and Julianna Go (85).

The projected cut in the men’s elite is at two over with jungolf standout Bobe Salahog right at the cutline.