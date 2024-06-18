Knights stalk MPBL leaders

The San Juan Knights trounced the Muntinlupa Cagers, 84-70, to stay close to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League pacesetters on Monday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Showing depth and firepower, the Knights led by as far as 92-67 en route to their 10th win against a lone loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

They trailed the Nueva Ecija Vanguards and the Quezon Huskers, both with 11-0 cards, and the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, who tote an 11-1 slate.

Orlan Wamar Jr. earned Best Player honors with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds for San Juan, complementing the 17-point output of AC Soberano. They were supported by Michael Calisaan and Dexter Maiquez with nine points each.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 4-9, got 23 points, four rebounds, plus two assists from Alfred Flores and 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Joshua Miguel Marcos.

In other games, Biñan drubbed Bulacan, 81-61, while Pangasinan routed Bacolod City of Smiles, 84-70.

With veterans Marc Pingris and Niño Cañaleta combining well with rising stars Kenny Roger Rocacurva and Jaymar Gimpayan, Biñan Tatak Gel snapped its four-game slide with the coast-to-coast victory that raised its record to 7-4.

Pingris posted 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal to clinch best player honors over Rocacurva, who tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gimpayan submitted a double-double of 12 points, and 14 rebounds while Cañaleta chalked 11 points and four rebounds for Biñan, which ruled the boards, 51-31, and frolicked inside the paint with 46 points against Bulacan’s 20.

With only Andrei Simon Dada hitting twin digits with 10 points, Bulacan tumbled to 2-12.

Barely ahead, 53-52, after three quarters, the Heatwaves turned hot and dropped 25 points against just four for the Bacoleos to pull away for good, 78-56, and climb to 5-8.

Jhapz Bautista poured eight of his 10 points in that span, followed by Joshua Fontanilla with six of his seven markers, and Michael Mabulac with five of his team-high 18 to overwhelm the Bacolenos, who fell to 1-13.

Mabulac added 11 rebounds and four assists, Hesed Gabo posted 12 points, four steals and three assists, and Ed Daquiaog 10 points plus two rebounds.

Bacolod got 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists from Louie Vigil, 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists from Danny Marilao and 12 points, five rebounds, plus two assists from Nichole John Ubalde.