Joe Alwyn on split with Taylor Swift: ‘Hard thing to navigate’

English actor Joe Alwyn finally breaks his silence a year after his breakup with American popstar Taylor Swift.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style published on 15 June, Alwyn shared that he hopes the public and fans can understand the struggle of ending their “fully committed” six-year relationship.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” he said.

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world can weigh in,” Alwyn added.

Several of Swift’s fans suspect that Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, contains songs related to the global pop star’s relationship with Alwyn. The album was released last April 2024.

More than a year after the couple’s break-up, the actor said he is in a much better place now, personally and professionally.

“Look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a great place in my life — professionally and personally. I feel really good,” Alwyn said.

Alwyn, however, has not shared whether he’s entertaining someone new. Swift, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with the Kansas City Tight End, Travis Kelce. The global hitmaker even attended the Super Bowl where Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers.

Alwyn’s latest movie, Kinds of Kindness, will be released on 21 June. Golden Globes winner Emma Stone also stars in the film.