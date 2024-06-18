Group warns vs Chinese-made toxic toys

An advocacy group on Tuesday has called out a popular children’s toy containing harmful chemicals remains available in bargain stores despite being banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to advocacy group BAN Toxics, the toy — identified as the “Shrilling Chicken” which is known for its bright colors and loud squeak — was found to contain levels of di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) and diisononyl phthalate exceeding safety limits set by the Department of Health (DoH).

“Shrill Chicken” is classified as “banned” or “unnotified” by the FDA but can still be found for sale at P50 each.

The DoH Administrative Order 2009-005-A prohibits toys with DEHP concentrations exceeding 0.1 percent.

“We reiterate our call to remove ‘Shrilling Chicken’ and all unnotified squeaky toys from shelves,” said Thony Dizon, campaigner for BAN Toxics.

Dizon pointed out a 2020 FDA advisory against the toy due to the presence of phthalates, which are endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) which can mimic, block, or interfere with hormones, potentially leading to various health problems.

BAN Toxics also observed that many toys lack mandatory safety labeling required by Republic Act 10620, the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Law. This law mandates information such as manufacturer markings, age grading, and cautionary warnings.

“We’re saddened that banned toys are still sold, deceiving the public into buying cheap toys despite the risk of toxic exposure,” Dizon said.