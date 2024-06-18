Gov’t urged: Map El Niño vulnerable areas

A lawmaker on Tuesday has called on the National Food Authority (NFA) to start working with local government units (LGUs) in mapping out vulnerable areas affected by the El Niño phenomenon and the influx of imported rice in the country.

Senator Nancy Binay stressed that the vulnerability map could provide NFA with the ideal areas to focus their buying efforts.

“Our farmers have been long neglected, not only in the buying of grains but also in the provision of assistance,” Binay said. “By targeting regions with a high concentration of struggling farmers, the NFA can ensure a more efficient use of their resources and reach those who need support the most.”

The lawmaker also said that the amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) would grant the NFA more power to sell rice directly to markets at lower prices, potentially benefiting both farmers and consumers.

To recall, the NFA Council has provided some relief by selling rice 20 percent below market value at around P40-45 per kilo.

Binay stressed that a more efficient NFA buying system, coupled with targeted support for cooperatives, “can potentially increase the availability of locally sourced rice at competitive prices.”

“This benefits consumers, especially low-income households, by offering them affordable options for quality rice. A localized approach, with the help of LGUs and a vulnerability map, can be a game-changer,” Binay said.

With the help of mapping, Binay said a targeted approach somehow empowers farmers, adding that it has the potential to bridge the gap between the NFA’s programs and Filipino farmers thereby ensuring a more sustainable future for the rice industry and protecting the interests of both producers and consumers.

The senator also said that the government has a “moral obligation” to protect farmers and consumers.