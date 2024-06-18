Global dining charm of Alabang West Parade

Alabang West Parade is poised to be the gastronomic center for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in the South.
Satisfy your palate with an around-the-globe gourmet experience at these caliber places.
Brotzeit
This German cuisine restaurant is a perfect place for families to gather and share latest hobbies over German beers and sausage combo.
Ippon Yari
Spice your appetite with Japanese flavors of curry and rice bowls, customize the side dishes, and make your appetite go oishi.
Villa Parmigiano
Celebrate the family in this cozy Italian restaurant and have a luxurious full-course meal from appetizers, pastas, to mains and pizzas.
Mama Lou’s
Surprise your loved ones the Italian way with this artistic dining spot that offers an array of pasta flavors that will surely delight his afternoon appetite.
Spend lavishly on dining reservations to express love for friends or family at Alabang West Parade.
