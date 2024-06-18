From Venetia with Love

A settlement built on a lagoon in northern Italy in Roman times became one of the world’s most magical cities, thanks to astute and enterprising medieval merchants. It seems that every writer who ever was has attempted to describe its grace and magic.

“There is something so different in Venice from any other place in the world, that you leave at once all accustomed habits and everyday sights to enter an enchanted garden,” wrote Frankenstein author Mary Shelley.

The most illustrious of those merchants was Marco Polo. On the 700th anniversary of his death, the world will witness a series of important exhibitions and events. Marco Polo was open-minded, inquisitive and tolerant; it has even been suggested that he was an early feminist. His 13th-century travelogue Il Milione describes without judgment how Tartar women and girls rode horses just like men did and marvels at an “Island of Women in India” which men might only visit for three months of the year.