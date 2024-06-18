Fortune fishing

Other than fish, the oceans bear treasures. A scuba diver found one off the coast of Florida, USA in April.

Alex Lundberg’s find was a prehistoric jackpot of sorts. The marine biology graduate of the University of South Florida told Fox News Digital (FND) that he found an ancient mastodon tusk while diving for fossils off Manasota Key, which is around 90 miles south of Tampa.

The fossil hunter said the tusk could be millions of years old as mastodons lived around three to four million years ago, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

“Finding small pieces and chunks of tusk is common, but finding one this large and well-preserved is very rare,” Lundberg said, according to FND.

A New York City couple was luckier with their recent find under Queens Lake.

Magnet fishers James Kane and Barbie Agostini started their hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic, learning it from YouTube videos. They throw magnets on lines in the water to fish for metal valuables.

Their latest catch from the bottom of the lake was a large safe stuffed with dollar bills totaling roughly $100,000, FND reports.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department will forensically piece together the damp dollar bills that are at least 50 percent intact, and based on how much they total it will cut the duo a check, according to FND.