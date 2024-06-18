DSWD’s ERPAT project spotlights fathers’ parental roles

Recognizing the vital roles of fathers in child rearing and development, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to implement the Empowerment and Reaffirmation of Paternal Abilities, an agency project aptly given the acronym “ERPAT.”

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said on Tuesday (18 June), ERPAT is a service of the DSWD that gives importance and emphasis on the fathers’ parental roles, responsibilities and abilities.

“It sees the significant role of fathers in performing multiple roles in all aspects of child rearing and development including the care and behavior management of adolescent children,” Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

To strengthen the program, the Department continues to conduct capability building and training of implementers, ERPAT members, and local government units.

In the summit, family advocates and experts on family affairs discussed various topics to enhance the knowledge and skills of ERPAT members, according to Dumlao.

Last May, the DSWD Field Office-7 (Western Visayas) conducted the 1st ERPAT Regional Summit as part of the celebration of the International Day of Families 2024.

The DSWD spokesperson explained that ERPAT aims to enhance and strengthen the parenting capabilities of Filipino fathers in performing their familial tasks and responsibilities, help them achieve an active and equal role with their spouses or partners in fostering the optimal development of their children and other family members, and take active leadership in the community in promoting positive family life.